$43,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Titan
XD Diesel Platinum
2019 Nissan Titan
XD Diesel Platinum
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$43,999
+ taxes & licensing
119,651KM
Used
VIN 1N6BA1F42KN519933
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NK5262A
- Mileage 119,651 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, 360 Camera, Apple CarPlay!
Buy with Confidence we are part of OMVIC, UCDA, and TADA. We offer excellent finance rates and programs. New to Canada? Let us help you get financing or leasing on a New or Used Vehicle. SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN, We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
A versatile tool for both the job site and long hauls, the Titan XD is ready to improve every part of your career. This 2019 Nissan Titan XD is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
This sturdy 2019 Nissan Titan XD is a valiant attempt at creating a pickup truck that masterfully blends sheer capability and power with comfort and smooth driving dynamics. This truck shines both on and off-road, thanks to its punchy powertrain, along with beefy suspension components. With excellent interior ergonomics and impressive connectivity technology, this Nissan XD gets the job done effortlessly, while treating occupants to welcoming comfort.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 119,651 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. Want piece of mind, ask us about our Extended Mechanical Protection packages (up to 200000 kilometers on qualified vehicles
Our Titan XD's trim level is Diesel Platinum. This premium Titan XD Diesel Platinum is fully loaded with plus ventilated and heated leather seats with power-adjustment, memory function and lumbar support, a premium Fender audio system, a comprehensive 360-degree camera system, wood/metal-look interior inserts, automatic LED headlights and daytime running lights, fog lights, power sliding back window, front and rear sonar parking aid system, spray on bed liner, bed and center console mounted 110V outlets, LED bed lighting, flat floor storage box in second seating row, and proximity keyless entry. Additional features include heated power extendable side mirrors with turn signals and puddle lights, integrated gooseneck hitch and a class IV tow hitch receiver with 4 and 7 pin connectors, trailer brake controller and light check function, trailer sway control, hill start assist, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, power driver seat, power windows, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, rear view camera, and a dampened assist tailgate. You get some amazing driver assistance with blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, and moving object detection. The Diesel Platinum also adds navigation, voice recognition, and a 7-inch touch screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and SiriusXM streaming radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, 360 Camera, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Prefix: LT
Tires: Profile: 60
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
REAR CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Leaf rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Premium Audio
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Vehicle Emissions: Federal
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Liftgate window: Power
Fuel Type: Diesel
Wheel Diameter: 20
Manual extendable trailer style exterior mirrors
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Clock: In-radio display
LED Lights
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Leg Room: 1,062 mm
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,615 mm
Front Head Room: 1,040 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,531 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Fender
360 Camera
Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm
Rear Leg Room: 978 mm
Manual child safety locks
Wheelbase: 3,850 mm
Chrome PVD aluminum rims
SiriusXM
Overall Length: 6,187 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 4,078 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,609 mm
Overall Width: 2,049 mm
NissanConnect Services
Overall height : 2,003 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Floor mats: Rubber w/carpet inserts front and rear
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
NissanConnect Featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Mirroring
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
120v Ac Power Outlet : 2
Remote Engine Start : Remote start - keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Curb Weight : 3,386 kg
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
$43,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2019 Nissan Titan