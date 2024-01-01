2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Menu
Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

55,486KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4032
  • Mileage 55,486 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well serviced
- Well optioned


Here comes a lovely Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD with all the right features! This fuel economic SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives great! Well kept by it's only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the fuel efficient 1.5L 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, Android Auto/ Apple Car Play, alloys, factory remote start, cloth interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart-key, alarm, push start, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$22,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995

