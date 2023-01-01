Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Gascho Automotive Limited

519-744-3306

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Premium PLUS | Navigation | Rear Entertainment | Leather | Heated Steering Wheel & Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Premium PLUS | Navigation | Rear Entertainment | Leather | Heated Steering Wheel & Seats

Location

Gascho Automotive Limited

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

519-744-3306

  1. 10211271
  2. 10211271
  3. 10211271
  4. 10211271
  5. 10211271
  6. 10211271
  7. 10211271
  8. 10211271
  9. 10211271
  10. 10211271
  11. 10211271
  12. 10211271
  13. 10211271
  14. 10211271
  15. 10211271
  16. 10211271
  17. 10211271
  18. 10211271
  19. 10211271
  20. 10211271
  21. 10211271
  22. 10211271
  23. 10211271
  24. 10211271
  25. 10211271
  26. 10211271
  27. 10211271
  28. 10211271
  29. 10211271
  30. 10211271
  31. 10211271
Contact Seller

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10211271
  • Stock #: LR259847
  • VIN: 2C4RDGCG3LR259847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BILLET SILVER
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LR259847
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents!!
Navigation, Rear entertainment System, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel & Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Seats, Power Doors, AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/USB Radio, Tinted Rear Windows, Cruise Control, Sto N Go Seating

FREE CarFax Report!

Price + Tax & Lic fees.

This 2020 Dodge Grand Premium PLUS is in Exceptional Condition! The vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.
We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!

Every car and truck in our inventory is:
- Hand Picked
- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report
- 300 Point Inspected
- Fully Serviced
- Certified
- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed
- And topped up with fuel!

We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.

Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/
Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto
Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 97 years!!!

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Interior

Interior

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Entertainment Package
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Nav / Navigation Package
Premium Interior Trim Level

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gascho Automotive Limited

2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 0 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2023 Ford Transit 25...
 362 KM
$88,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge SEL A...
 113,962 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gascho Automotive Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gascho Automotive Limited

Gascho Automotive Limited

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

Call Dealer

519-744-XXXX

(click to show)

519-744-3306

Alternate Numbers
1-877-427-2461
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory