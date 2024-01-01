$27,498+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SE AWD | Navigation | Low Km | No Accidents!
Location
Gascho Automotive Limited
130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8
519-744-3306
$27,498
+ taxes & licensing
41,341KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9G67LUB50647
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ADS-320
- Mileage 41,341 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents!!
Navigation, Rear View Camera, Premium Alloy wheels, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Seats, Climate Control, Steering Controls, AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB SYNC Radio, Tinted Rear Windows, Cruise Control, Split Folding rear seats
FREE CarFax Report!
Price + Tax & Lic fees.
This 2020 FORD ESCAPE SE is in Exceptional Condition!
Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.
We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!
Every car and truck in our inventory is:
- Hand Picked
- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report
- 300 Point Inspected
- Fully Serviced
- Certified
- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed
- And topped up with fuel!
We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.
Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/
Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto
Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 98 years!!!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
