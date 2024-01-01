Menu
No Accidents!! 
 Navigation, Rear View Camera, Premium Alloy wheels, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Seats, Climate Control, Steering Controls, AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB SYNC Radio, Tinted Rear Windows, Cruise Control, Split Folding rear seats
 
 FREE CarFax Report!
 
 Price + Tax & Lic fees.
 
 This 2020 FORD ESCAPE SE is in Exceptional Condition!
 
 Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.
We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!
 
 Every car and truck in our inventory is:
- Hand Picked
- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report
- 300 Point Inspected
- Fully Serviced
- Certified
- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed
- And topped up with fuel!
 
 We start the next chapter of your vehicles life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.
 
 Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 98 years!!!

Location

Gascho Automotive Limited

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

519-744-3306

$27,498

+ taxes & licensing

41,341KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9G67LUB50647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ADS-320
  • Mileage 41,341 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents!!
Navigation, Rear View Camera, Premium Alloy wheels, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Seats, Climate Control, Steering Controls, AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB SYNC Radio, Tinted Rear Windows, Cruise Control, Split Folding rear seats

FREE CarFax Report!

Price + Tax & Lic fees.

This 2020 FORD ESCAPE SE is in Exceptional Condition!

Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.
We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!

Every car and truck in our inventory is:
- Hand Picked
- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report
- 300 Point Inspected
- Fully Serviced
- Certified
- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed
- And topped up with fuel!

We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.

Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 98 years!!!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

2020 Ford Escape