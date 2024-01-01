$28,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE | Sto N' Go Seating | Rear Camera
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE | Sto N' Go Seating | Rear Camera
Location
Gascho Automotive Limited
130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8
519-744-3306
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
102,034KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RDGBG8LR211407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,034 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
No Accidents!!
Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, AM/FM/CD Radio, Tinted Rear Windows, Cruise Control, Sto N Go Seating
FREE CarFax Report!
Price + Tax & Lic fees.
This 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT PLUS is in Exceptional Condition!
Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.
We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!
Every car and truck in our inventory is:
- Hand Picked
- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report
- 300 Point Inspected
- Fully Serviced
- Certified
- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed
- And topped up with fuel!
We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.
Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/
Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto
Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 98 years!!!
Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, AM/FM/CD Radio, Tinted Rear Windows, Cruise Control, Sto N Go Seating
FREE CarFax Report!
Price + Tax & Lic fees.
This 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT PLUS is in Exceptional Condition!
Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.
We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!
Every car and truck in our inventory is:
- Hand Picked
- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report
- 300 Point Inspected
- Fully Serviced
- Certified
- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed
- And topped up with fuel!
We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.
Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/
Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto
Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 98 years!!!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Gascho Automotive Limited
2015 Ford Fiesta Titanium Hatchback | Navigation | Sunroof | Heated Seats 82,953 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2WD | Apple Carplay | Android Auto | 8' Bed 40,545 KM $35,998 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE | Sto N' Go Seating | Rear Camera 102,034 KM $28,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Gascho Automotive Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gascho Automotive Limited
130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8
Call Dealer
519-744-XXXX(click to show)
519-744-3306
Alternate Numbers1-877-427-2461
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
Gascho Automotive Limited
519-744-3306
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan