$20,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA
Essential,AWD,CarPlay,Android,Certified,Bluetooth
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, 2.0 L, Power Group, AWD, Carplay, Android, 2 Sets of Keys, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Heated Front Seats, Certified, None Smoker, No Rust, No Pets, Ontario Car, Perfect Running Condition, Must See!!!
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
