2020 Hyundai PALISADE

$37,909 + taxes & licensing

69,420 KM Used

Listing ID: 9988238

9988238 Stock #: NK4888A

NK4888A VIN: KM8R24HE8LU049383

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Hyper White

Interior Colour Obsidian Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 69,420 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Interior Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 60 Silver grille Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Four 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 60-40 Third Row Seat Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.8 L/100 km Tires: Width: 245 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm Overall height: 1,750 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.9 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 1,019 mm Fuel Capacity: 71 L Front Head Room: 1,035 mm Curb weight: 1,880 kg 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,111 mm Wheelbase: 2,900 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Driver Assistance Overall Length: 4,980 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,600 kg 3rd Row Head Room: 959 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,555 mm Overall Width: 1,975 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Lane Departure Warning: Active Front Hip Room: 1,476 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,466 mm Halogen projector beam headlights Rear reverse sensing system 7 USB ports Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian Detection Max Cargo Capacity : 2,447 L Rear Leg Room : 1,077 mm Rear Shoulder Room : 1,545 mm 3rd Row Leg Room : 798 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room : 1,402 mm

