ESSENTIAL FWD
Location
$37,909
+ taxes & licensing
69,420KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9988238
- Stock #: NK4888A
- VIN: KM8R24HE8LU049383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hyper White
- Interior Colour Obsidian Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NK4888A
- Mileage 69,420 KM
Vehicle Description
Filling a huge gap in the Hyundai line-up is only one reason Hyundai brought you this 3 row SUV Palisade. This 2020 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
This Hyundai Palisade is the newest vehicle in the Hyundai line-up. While it may seem like an obvious choice for Hyundai to make an entry for the fastest growing segment in North America, the Palisade is certainly more than a stop gap. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a price tag you expect from a budget manufacturer, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than the Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 69,420 kms. It's hyper white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Palisade's trim level is Essential FWD. This entry level Palisade brings way more than you expect with such an approachable price tag. Tech features like a haptic steering wheel, stop and go adaptive cruise, forward collision mitigation, lane keep assist, driver attention warnings, high beam assist, and rear parking sensors for driver assistance and Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 8 inch display, Bluetooth, rear seat Quiet Mode, and 7 USB ports for connectivity make this car feel way more expensive than it is. Luxury features like heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry, 3.5 inch multi information display, reclining second row seats, one touch sliding seats for 3rd row access, and under floor storage keep you comfy while aluminum wheels, LED lighting, heated power side mirrors, shiftronic manual mode with paddle shifters, drive mode select and twin exhaust outlets provide style and capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Driver Assistance, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $246.94 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $51363 ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Silver grille
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Four 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
60-40 Third Row Seat
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.8 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm
Overall height: 1,750 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.9 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 1,019 mm
Fuel Capacity: 71 L
Front Head Room: 1,035 mm
Curb weight: 1,880 kg
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,111 mm
Wheelbase: 2,900 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Driver Assistance
Overall Length: 4,980 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,600 kg
3rd Row Head Room: 959 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,555 mm
Overall Width: 1,975 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Front Hip Room: 1,476 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,466 mm
Halogen projector beam headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
7 USB ports
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian Detection
Max Cargo Capacity : 2,447 L
Rear Leg Room : 1,077 mm
Rear Shoulder Room : 1,545 mm
3rd Row Leg Room : 798 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room : 1,402 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
