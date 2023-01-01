2020 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,788 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 1 , 5 8 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10201098

10201098 Stock #: 55130

55130 VIN: 1C4HJXEG2LW210146

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 61,580 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.