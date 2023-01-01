Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Wrangler

61,580 KM

Details Description Features

$49,788

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,788

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Wrangler

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Unlimited Sahara Safety pkg/Cold Grp

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Unlimited Sahara Safety pkg/Cold Grp

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

  1. 10201098
  2. 10201098
  3. 10201098
  4. 10201098
  5. 10201098
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,788

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
61,580KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10201098
  • Stock #: 55130
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG2LW210146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,580 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition 1 owner no accident trade in. Cold Weather Group. Heated seats and steering wheel. Remote start. Uconnect 4C NAV & Sound Group. 8.4 inch touchscreen with navigation. 4G LTE Wi–Fi hot spot. Safety Group. Blind–Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross–Path Detection. Park–Sense Rear Park Assist System. 8–speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine with Stop/Start.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wendell Motors

2019 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 106,598 KM
$29,699 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Grand Cher...
 17,495 KM
$68,999 + tax & lic
2022 Chrysler Pacifi...
 10,377 KM
$62,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wendell Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory