Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford Edge

35,779 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Edge

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

  1. 11113861
  2. 11113861
  3. 11113861
  4. 11113861
  5. 11113861
  6. 11113861
  7. 11113861
  8. 11113861
  9. 11113861
  10. 11113861
  11. 11113861
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
35,779KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K95MBA52896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 171180X
  • Mileage 35,779 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Ford Ltd

Used 2021 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Ford Edge Titanium 35,779 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Mustang GT Premium for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Ford Mustang GT Premium 48,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape HEATED SEATS | LOW MILEAGE | BACKUP CAMERA for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Ford Escape HEATED SEATS | LOW MILEAGE | BACKUP CAMERA 84,332 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Ford Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Edge