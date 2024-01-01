$19,950+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Venue
Preferred *HEATED SEATS*
Location
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,950
+ taxes & licensing
76,824KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 23015
- Mileage 76,824 KM
Vehicle Description
HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ANDROID AUTO & APPLE CARPLAY, LOADED!
Hyundai Smart Sense includes: Forward Collision Avoidance, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keeping Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision, Auto High Beams, and MORE!No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!
WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! Previous daily rental.
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Convenience
Proximity Key
Security
Automatic High Beams
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
$19,950
+ taxes & licensing
Quality Car Sales
1-877-895-0886
2021 Hyundai Venue