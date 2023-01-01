2021 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 2 1 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9477399

9477399 Stock #: 54948

54948 VIN: 1C4GJXAGXMW845506

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 54948

Mileage 27,210 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Compass Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Additional Features 4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.