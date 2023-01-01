Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

27,210 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Sport Willys Tech Pkg/Cold Pkg Manual

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Sport Willys Tech Pkg/Cold Pkg Manual

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

27,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9477399
  • Stock #: 54948
  • VIN: 1C4GJXAGXMW845506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 54948
  • Mileage 27,210 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner no accident trade. Incredible condition and very well maintained. Technology Group. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Dual–zone A/C with automatic temperature control. 17x7.5–in Moab Black aluminum wheels. Cold Weather Group. Heated steering wheel and front seats. Black Freedom Top 3–piece modular hardtop. Alpine premium audio system. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
Compass
6 Speed Manual
4x4

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

