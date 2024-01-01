Menu
This 2021 Toyota RAV4 has a CLEAN CARFAX with no accidents and is also a one owner Canadian lease return vehicle. High-value options included with this vehicle are; blind spot indicators, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision, app connect, back up camera, touchscreen, heated seats and multifunction steering wheel, offering immense value.

A used set of tires is also available for purchase, please ask your sales representative for pricing.

Why buy from us?

Most Wanted Cars is a place where customers send their family and friends. MWC offers the best financing options in Kitchener-Waterloo and the surrounding areas. Family-owned and operated, MWC has served customers since 1975 and is also DealerRater's 2022 Provincial Winner for Used Car Dealers. MWC is also honoured to have an A+ standing on Better Business Bureau and a 4.8/5 customer satisfaction rating across all online platforms with over 1400 reviews. With two locations to serve you better, our inventory consists of over 150 used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs.

Our main office is located at 1620 King Street East, Kitchener, Ontario. Please call us at 519-772-3040 or visit our website at www.mostwantedcars.ca to check out our full inventory list and complete an easy online finance application to get exclusive online preferred rates.

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ from other forms of payment. Taxes and licensing are excluded from the price shown above*

2021 Toyota RAV4

118,801 KM

2021 Toyota RAV4

AWD | LE | INCOMING UNIT

2021 Toyota RAV4

AWD | LE | INCOMING UNIT

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

118,801KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV9MC190025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,801 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Toyota RAV4 has a CLEAN CARFAX with no accidents and is also a one owner Canadian lease return vehicle. High-value options included with this vehicle are; blind spot indicators, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision, app connect, back up camera, touchscreen, heated seats and multifunction steering wheel, offering immense value.
 
A used set of tires is also available for purchase, please ask your sales representative for pricing.
 
Why buy from us?
 
Most Wanted Cars is a place where customers send their family and friends. MWC offers the best financing options in Kitchener-Waterloo and the surrounding areas. Family-owned and operated, MWC has served customers since 1975 and is also DealerRater’s 2022 Provincial Winner for Used Car Dealers. MWC is also honoured to have an A+ standing on Better Business Bureau and a 4.8/5 customer satisfaction rating across all online platforms with over 1400 reviews. With two locations to serve you better, our inventory consists of over 150 used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs.
 
Our main office is located at 1620 King Street East, Kitchener, Ontario. Please call us at 519-772-3040 or visit our website at www.mostwantedcars.ca to check out our full inventory list and complete an easy online finance application to get exclusive online preferred rates.
 
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ from other forms of payment. Taxes and licensing are excluded from the price shown above*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

2021 Toyota RAV4