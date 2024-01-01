$20,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
Confortline,Auto,A/C,Certified,Heated Seats,Alloys
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
Confortline,Auto,A/C,Certified,Heated Seats,Alloys
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, Back up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Certified, Clean Carfax, No Accident, 2 Set of Keys, Ontario Car, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!
if the ad is online then it is available, and this car will not disappoint you,
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.
Email Auto Expo Inc.
Auto Expo Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-208-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-208-0770