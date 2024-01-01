Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span><span>Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Windows & Doors Locks, AM/FM/USB Radio, Tinted Rear Windows, Cruise Control</span><br> <br> <span>FREE CarFax Report!</span><br> <br> <span>Price + Tax & Lic fees.</span><br> <br> <span>This 2022 CHEVROLET SILVERADO Regular Cab 1500 is in Great Condition! The vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.</span><br> <br> <span>Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.</span><br> <span>We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!</span><br> <br> <span>Every car and truck in our inventory is:</span><br> <span>- Hand Picked</span><br> <span>- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report</span><br> <span>- 300 Point Inspected</span><br> <span>- Fully Serviced</span><br> <span>- Certified</span><br> <span>- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed</span><br> <span>- And topped up with fuel!</span><br> <br> <span>We start the next chapter of your vehicles life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.</span><br> <br> <span>Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/</span><br> <span>Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto</span><br> <span>Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 98 years!!!</span></span><o:p></o:p></div>

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

40,545 KM

Details Description

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck 2WD | Apple Carplay | Android Auto | 8' Bed

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck 2WD | Apple Carplay | Android Auto | 8' Bed

Location

Gascho Automotive Limited

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

519-744-3306

  1. 10989890
  2. 10989890
  3. 10989890
  4. 10989890
  5. 10989890
  6. 10989890
  7. 10989890
  8. 10989890
  9. 10989890
  10. 10989890
  11. 10989890
  12. 10989890
  13. 10989890
  14. 10989890
  15. 10989890
  16. 10989890
  17. 10989890
  18. 10989890
  19. 10989890
  20. 10989890
  21. 10989890
  22. 10989890
  23. 10989890
  24. 10989890
  25. 10989890
  26. 10989890
  27. 10989890
  28. 10989890
  29. 10989890
  30. 10989890
  31. 10989890
  32. 10989890
  33. 10989890
  34. 10989890
  35. 10989890
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
40,545KM
Used
VIN 3GCNWAED7NG206957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # ADS-308
  • Mileage 40,545 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Windows & Doors Locks, AM/FM/USB Radio, Tinted Rear Windows, Cruise Control

FREE CarFax Report!

Price + Tax & Lic fees.

This 2022 CHEVROLET SILVERADO Regular Cab 1500 is in Great Condition! The vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.
We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!

Every car and truck in our inventory is:
- Hand Picked
- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report
- 300 Point Inspected
- Fully Serviced
- Certified
- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed
- And topped up with fuel!

We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.

Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/
Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto
Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 98 years!!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gascho Automotive Limited

Used 2015 Ford Fiesta Titanium Hatchback | Navigation | Sunroof | Heated Seats for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Ford Fiesta Titanium Hatchback | Navigation | Sunroof | Heated Seats 82,953 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2WD | Apple Carplay | Android Auto | 8' Bed for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2WD | Apple Carplay | Android Auto | 8' Bed 40,545 KM $35,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE | Sto N' Go Seating | Rear Camera for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE | Sto N' Go Seating | Rear Camera 102,034 KM $28,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gascho Automotive Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gascho Automotive Limited

Gascho Automotive Limited

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

Call Dealer

519-744-XXXX

(click to show)

519-744-3306

Alternate Numbers
1-877-427-2461
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Gascho Automotive Limited

519-744-3306

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500