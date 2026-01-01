$57,467+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
ZR2 CREW CAB 4WD | 6.2 L 8 CYL | NO ACCIDENTS
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
ZR2 CREW CAB 4WD | 6.2 L 8 CYL | NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Most Wanted Cars Kitchener
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
519-772-3040
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$57,467
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,392KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUDHEL7NG586125
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # G586125
- Mileage 55,392 KM
Vehicle Description
Test drives available by appointment at our Guelph and Kitchener locations. Get approved in minutes with competitive rates starting at 6.46% O.A.C. This new arrival has a CLEAN CARFAX with no accidents and is also a one owner Canadian (Ontario) vehicle with service records.
Why Choose Most Wanted Cars?
At Most Wanted Cars, we’re not just a dealership, we’re a place where our customers send their family and friends. Since 1975, our family owned and operated business has been proud to offer the best financing options in Kitchener-Waterloo-Cambridge, Guelph, and the surrounding areas. We’re proud to be recognized as DealerRater’s National Winner for Used Car Dealers in 2023, 2024 & 2025, with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau with over 3,600 customer reviews averaging 4.9/5. Most units are one owner, accident free, clean CarProof, low km, Canadian vehicles, local vehicles, odor free and smoke free. We offer a wide selection of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, each backed by a free CarProof report, with no liens, full safety inspected, with a multi-point inspection. All vehicles are freshly serviced with an oil change and units can be vehicle detailed upon request, ensuring they’re ready for the road. Many of our vehicles are dealer serviced and include the balance of factory warranty for added peace of mind. Every vehicle is thoroughly reconditioned and presented in excellent condition, because at Most Wanted Cars you deserve nothing less!
To serve you better, we have two convenient locations:
Visit us at www.mostwantedcars.ca to explore our full inventory and complete an easy online finance application for exclusive online preferred rates. Interest rates offered as low as 6.46% on approved credit.
Note: Prices listed are available for financing purchases only, with approved credit. The cash price is $1500 more for other payment methods. Taxes and licensing are not included in the listed price.
Most Wanted Cars also provides additional protection options at exclusive pricing, including the Fresh Start Platinum Package, rust protection, ceramic coating, gap insurance, extended warranties, walk-away insurance, and road hazard protection, among others. For more details, please consult with your sales representative.
Most Wanted Cars Kitchener
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500