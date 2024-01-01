$60,599+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Nissan Armada
Platinum
2022 Nissan Armada
Platinum
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$60,599
+ taxes & licensing
21,794KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JN8AY2CD8N9678364
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AK1033
- Mileage 21,794 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Certified, Low Mileage, Leather Seats!
Buy with Confidence we are part of OMVIC, UCDA, and TADA. We offer excellent finance rates and programs. New to Canada? Let us help you get financing or leasing on a New or Used Vehicle. SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN, We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
With room for you and yours, and the rugged capability to tackle anything that lies ahead, this 2022 Armada is the perfect family adventure vehicle. This 2022 Nissan Armada is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
As the brand's flagship model, this 2022 Nissan Armada with its excellent off and on road manners is arguably one of the best new SUV's on the market. A well fitted and luxurious cabin keeps all passengers comfortable as it tackles highways and back roads with the same level of expertise and confidence. High towing capabilities as well as a generous cargo space only add to the versatility of this premium SUV, letting you haul family and luggage alike with no sacrifices being made to stability or power delivery.This low mileage SUV has just 21,794 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's super black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.6L V8 32V GDI DOHC engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Armada's trim level is Platinum. This Armada Platinum provides your family with even more comfort with added heated and cooled quilted leather trimmed seats, expanded leather throughout the interior, a digital media entertainment system with 2 wireless headphones, and rain sensing wipers. Whether in the city or on the highway, stay connected with NissanConnect with touchscreen, navigation, and voice activation, Bose Premium Audio System, touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wi-fi, and wireless device charging. Other great features include a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, a sunroof, collision mitigation, blind spot intervention, lane keep assist, proximity key, remote cargo access, a skid plate, and perimeter and approach lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
A Certified Pre-Owned Nissan is:
- Reconditioned to the highest standards.
- Protected by a 72-month/120 000 km factory-backed warranty, just like a brand new Nissan!
- Offers a 72-month/24-hour Roadside Assistance.
- Up to $45/day Rental Assistance.
- Free 3-month Sirius XM Trial.
- 169 Point Multi-point vehicle inspection.
- 10 day/1500 km exchange policy if you are not completely satisfied.
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Buy with Confidence we are part of OMVIC, UCDA, and TADA. We offer excellent finance rates and programs. New to Canada? Let us help you get financing or leasing on a New or Used Vehicle. SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN, We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
With room for you and yours, and the rugged capability to tackle anything that lies ahead, this 2022 Armada is the perfect family adventure vehicle. This 2022 Nissan Armada is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
As the brand's flagship model, this 2022 Nissan Armada with its excellent off and on road manners is arguably one of the best new SUV's on the market. A well fitted and luxurious cabin keeps all passengers comfortable as it tackles highways and back roads with the same level of expertise and confidence. High towing capabilities as well as a generous cargo space only add to the versatility of this premium SUV, letting you haul family and luggage alike with no sacrifices being made to stability or power delivery.This low mileage SUV has just 21,794 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's super black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.6L V8 32V GDI DOHC engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Armada's trim level is Platinum. This Armada Platinum provides your family with even more comfort with added heated and cooled quilted leather trimmed seats, expanded leather throughout the interior, a digital media entertainment system with 2 wireless headphones, and rain sensing wipers. Whether in the city or on the highway, stay connected with NissanConnect with touchscreen, navigation, and voice activation, Bose Premium Audio System, touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wi-fi, and wireless device charging. Other great features include a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, a sunroof, collision mitigation, blind spot intervention, lane keep assist, proximity key, remote cargo access, a skid plate, and perimeter and approach lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
A Certified Pre-Owned Nissan is:
- Reconditioned to the highest standards.
- Protected by a 72-month/120 000 km factory-backed warranty, just like a brand new Nissan!
- Offers a 72-month/24-hour Roadside Assistance.
- Up to $45/day Rental Assistance.
- Free 3-month Sirius XM Trial.
- 169 Point Multi-point vehicle inspection.
- 10 day/1500 km exchange policy if you are not completely satisfied.
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Seating
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Aluminum spare wheel rim
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Simulated wood/metal-look center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rear leveling suspension
Air rear spring
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Surround Audio
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
60-40 Third Row Seat
Power Folding Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Audio/Video Remote Control
Video Monitor Location: Front and rear
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Total Number of Speakers: 13
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Video player with DVD and digital media
Wheel Diameter: 22
Front Leg Room: 1,064 mm
Diameter of tires: 22.0"
Rear Leg Room: 991 mm
Front Head Room: 1,011 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Wheelbase: 3,076 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,504 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,537 mm
Grey aluminum rims
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,240 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,402 kg
Rear Head Room: 1,016 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 17.5 L/100 km
Overall Width: 2,030 mm
Overall height: 1,925 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,621 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Manual child safety locks
3rd Row Leg Room: 719 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,693 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,483 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,610 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 12.9 L/100 km
3rd Row Head Room: 925 mm
Overall Length: 5,306 mm
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Integrated mobile satellite communications device
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
Front and rear reverse sensing system
5 USB ports
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
NissanConnect Featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Forward Collision Warning with AEB
Curb weight: 2,742 kg
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV125
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kitchener Nissan
2021 Nissan Rogue S 52,005 KM $25,599 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Sentra S Plus CVT 14,466 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Murano SL 58,892 KM $31,008 + tax & lic
Email Kitchener Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
Call Dealer
1-888-693-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$60,599
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2022 Nissan Armada