2022 Nissan Rogue

11,675 KM

Details Description Features

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

SL AWD Moonroof/Remote Start

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

11,675KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9750586
  • Stock #: 54999
  • VIN: JN8BT3CB6NW333536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,675 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful one owner trade in, with a clean carfax history. Very nicely equipped with Leather seats, Power Driver seat, Front and Side Sonar System, Wireless Apple Car Play, Motion Activated Liftgate, Memory driver seat, Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention, Push button Start, Intelligent Around View Monitor, and much more !! 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

