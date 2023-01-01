2022 Nissan Rogue

$40,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 , 6 7 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9750586

9750586 Stock #: 54999

54999 VIN: JN8BT3CB6NW333536

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 11,675 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.