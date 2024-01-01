Menu
<p>Nissan Rouge 2011 with only 193400km.</p><p> </p><p>* Fully certified with experience  Mechanic </p><p>* Years Warranty for Engine, Transmission and Powertrain</p><p>* Verified Carfax History</p><p>* No accident History, Clean Carfax</p><p>Price $7995+HST.</p><p> </p><p>Thank you</p><p> </p>

2011 Nissan Rogue

193,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto Step

446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

647-819-1717

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

193,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AS5MV0BW275289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # #8835
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

647-819-1717

