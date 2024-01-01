$7,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Rogue
Auto Step
446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
647-819-1717
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
193,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AS5MV0BW275289
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # #8835
- Mileage 193,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Nissan Rouge 2011 with only 193400km.
* Fully certified with experience Mechanic
* Years Warranty for Engine, Transmission and Powertrain
* Verified Carfax History
* No accident History, Clean Carfax
Price $7995+HST.
Thank you
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
