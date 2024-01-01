Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well optioned
- Remote start

Here comes a very nice Nissan Sentra SR with all the right features! This sporty sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 2L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, factory remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, dual zone digital climate control, upgraded alloys, sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, Bluetooth, AM/FM/USB, smart-key, push start, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$21,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2022 Nissan Sentra

78,534 KM

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Sentra

SR - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! CAR PLAY!

2022 Nissan Sentra

SR - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! CAR PLAY!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

78,534KM
Used

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4020
  • Mileage 78,534 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well optioned
- Remote start


Here comes a very nice Nissan Sentra SR with all the right features! This sporty sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 2L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, factory remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, dual zone digital climate control, upgraded alloys, sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, Bluetooth, AM/FM/USB, smart-key, push start, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$21,999 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Windows

MOONROOF

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2022 Nissan Sentra