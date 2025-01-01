$23,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid,New Tires & Brakes,Certified,Ready to Go...
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Auto Expo Inc. is proud to offer this sleek, used 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid. This Corolla is ready to hit the road and save you money at the pump with its hybrid engine. It's a practical choice for navigating city streets or embarking on longer journeys, all while providing a comfortable and smooth ride. This black beauty boasts a grey interior, making it both stylish and functional.
This Corolla Hybrid comes with new tires and brakes, and it's certified, meaning it's been thoroughly inspected and is ready to go. With only 146,000 km on the odometer, it has plenty of life left for your daily commute or weekend adventures. This Corolla is the perfect blend of efficiency, reliability, and modern features.
Here's a look at some of the highlights of this 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid:
- Fuel-Sipping Hybrid Technology: Experience impressive fuel economy, saving you money every time you fill up.
- Like-New Tires & Brakes: Drive with confidence knowing that your safety is a top priority.
- Certified and Ready to Roll: This Corolla has been inspected, providing you with peace of mind.
- Smooth and Seamless CVT Transmission: Enjoy a comfortable and effortless driving experience.
- Stylish and Practical Sedan Design: Featuring a sleek black exterior and a comfortable grey interior.
Vehicle Features
519-208-0770