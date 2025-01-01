Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Auto Expo Inc. is proud to offer this sleek, used 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid. This Corolla is ready to hit the road and save you money at the pump with its hybrid engine. Its a practical choice for navigating city streets or embarking on longer journeys, all while providing a comfortable and smooth ride. This black beauty boasts a grey interior, making it both stylish and functional.</p><p>This Corolla Hybrid comes with new tires and brakes, and its certified, meaning its been thoroughly inspected and is ready to go. With only 146,000 km on the odometer, it has plenty of life left for your daily commute or weekend adventures. This Corolla is the perfect blend of efficiency, reliability, and modern features.</p><p>Heres a look at some of the highlights of this 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid:</p><ul><li><strong>Fuel-Sipping Hybrid Technology:</strong> Experience impressive fuel economy, saving you money every time you fill up.</li><li><strong>Like-New Tires & Brakes:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing that your safety is a top priority.</li><li><strong>Certified and Ready to Roll:</strong> This Corolla has been inspected, providing you with peace of mind.</li><li><strong>Smooth and Seamless CVT Transmission:</strong> Enjoy a comfortable and effortless driving experience.</li><li><strong>Stylish and Practical Sedan Design:</strong> Featuring a sleek black exterior and a comfortable grey interior.</li></ul>

2022 Toyota Corolla

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing
Hybrid,New Tires & Brakes,Certified,Ready to Go...

12831592

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Sale

Used
146,000KM
VIN JTDBBMBE7NJ038538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

