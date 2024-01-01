Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2023 Kia Seltos

2,369 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Seltos

EX

2023 Kia Seltos

EX

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

2,369KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDEUCAA5P7459304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24260A
  • Mileage 2,369 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-571-2828

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2023 Kia Seltos