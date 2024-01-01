$63,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Nissan Armada
Platinum
2023 Nissan Armada
Platinum
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$63,999
+ taxes & licensing
7,172KM
Used
VIN JN8AY2DB0P9832372
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Interior Colour MOCHA
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AK1035
- Mileage 7,172 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Low Mileage, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
Buy with Confidence we are part of OMVIC, UCDA, and TADA. We offer excellent finance rates and programs. New to Canada? Let us help you get financing or leasing on a New or Used Vehicle. SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN, We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
With a rough and tumble exterior, a tech filled and plush interior, this 2023 Nissan Armada feels tailor-made for you. This 2023 Nissan Armada is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
This 2023 Nissan Armada with its excellent off and on road manners is arguably one of the best SUVs on the market. A well fitted and luxurious cabin keeps all passengers comfortable as it tackles highways and back roads with the same level of expertise and confidence. High towing capabilities as well as a generous cargo space only add to the versatility of this premium SUV, letting you haul family and luggage alike with no sacrifices being made to stability or power delivery.This low mileage SUV has just 7,172 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's super black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Armada's trim level is Platinum. This Armada Platinum provides your family with even more comfort with added heated and cooled quilted leather trimmed seats, expanded leather throughout the interior, a digital media entertainment system with 2 wireless headphones, and rain sensing wipers. Whether in the city or on the highway, stay connected with NissanConnect with touchscreen, navigation, and voice activation, Bose Premium Audio System, touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wi-fi, and wireless device charging. Other great features include a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, a sunroof, collision mitigation, blind spot intervention, lane keep assist, proximity key, remote cargo access, a skid plate, and perimeter and approach lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bose Premium Audio, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
A Certified Pre-Owned Nissan is:
- Reconditioned to the highest standards.
- Protected by a 72-month/120 000 km factory-backed warranty, just like a brand new Nissan!
- Offers a 72-month/24-hour Roadside Assistance.
- Up to $45/day Rental Assistance.
- Free 3-month Sirius XM Trial.
- 169 Point Multi-point vehicle inspection.
- 10 day/1500 km exchange policy if you are not completely satisfied.
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Cooled Seats
Comfort
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
2023 Nissan Armada