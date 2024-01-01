$45,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Nissan Pathfinder
SV
2023 Nissan Pathfinder
SV
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$45,999
+ taxes & licensing
18,688KM
Used
VIN 5N1DR3BE9PC266140
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Tricoat
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AK1051
- Mileage 18,688 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Low Mileage, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
Certified, Low Mileage, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
With amazing style and even better capability, this 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is as cool as it looks. This 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
With all the latest safety features, all the latest innovations for capability, and all the latest connectivity and style features you could want, this 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is ready for every adventure. Whether it's the urban city-scape, or the backcountry trail, this 2023 Pathfinder was designed to tackle it with grace. If you have an active family, they deserve all the comfort, style, and capability of the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder.This low mileage SUV has just 18,688 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's pearl white tricoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is SV. This Pathfinder SV comes with even more convenience and capability with added navigation with voice activation, a proximity key with proximity cargo access, power liftgate, smart device remote start, a dual row sunroof, Class III towing equipment with hitch and sway control, fog lamps, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360 degree camera. This family SUV is ready for the city or the trail with modern features such as NissanConnect with touchscreen and voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paddle shifters, automatic locking hubs, alloy wheels, and automatic LED headlamps. Keep your family safe and comfortable with heated seats, a heated leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry and push button start, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, and blind spot intervention. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
A Certified Pre-Owned Nissan is:
- Reconditioned to the highest standards.
- Protected by a 72-month/120 000 km factory-backed warranty, just like a brand new Nissan!
- Offers a 72-month/24-hour Roadside Assistance.
- Up to $45/day Rental Assistance.
- Free 3-month Sirius XM Trial.
- 169 Point Multi-point vehicle inspection.
- 10 day/1500 km exchange policy if you are not completely satisfied.
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Convenience
Proximity Key
Comfort
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2023 Nissan Pathfinder