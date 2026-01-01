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<p>No Accidents!! </p><p>Rear View Camera, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Seats, Power Liftgate, AM/FM/USB Radio, Tinted Rear Windows, Cruise Control</p><p><span>FREE CarFax Report!</span></p><p><span>Price + Tax & Lic fees.</span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span>This 2025 Mazda CX-5 GS Preferred is in Exceptional Condition! The vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.</span></p><p><br></p><p>Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.</p><p>We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!</p><p><span>Every car and truck in our inventory is:</span></p><p>- Hand Picked</p><p>- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report</p><p>- 300 Point Inspected</p><p>- Fully Serviced</p><p>- Certified</p><p>- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed</p><p>- And topped up with fuel!</p><p><span>We start the next chapter of your vehicles life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.</span></p><p><span>Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/</span></p><p><span>Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 100 years!!!</span></p><div><br></div>

2025 Mazda CX-5

64,006 KM

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Mazda CX-5

GS Preferred | AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14432656

2025 Mazda CX-5

GS Preferred | AWD

Location

Gascho Automotive Limited

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

519-744-3306

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Contact Seller
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$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
64,006KM
VIN JM3KFBCL0S0565187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S0565187
  • Mileage 64,006 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents!!

Rear View Camera, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Seats, Power Liftgate, AM/FM/USB Radio, Tinted Rear Windows, Cruise Control

FREE CarFax Report!

Price + Tax & Lic fees.


This 2025 Mazda CX-5 GS Preferred is in Exceptional Condition! The vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.


Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.

We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!

Every car and truck in our inventory is:

- Hand Picked

- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report

- 300 Point Inspected

- Fully Serviced

- Certified

- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed

- And topped up with fuel!

We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.

Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/

Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 100 years!!!


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Gascho Automotive Limited

Gascho Automotive Limited

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-744-XXXX

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519-744-3306

Alternate Numbers
1-877-427-2461
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$32,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Gascho Automotive Limited

519-744-3306

2025 Mazda CX-5