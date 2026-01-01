$32,900+ taxes & licensing
2025 Mazda CX-5
GS Preferred | AWD
2025 Mazda CX-5
GS Preferred | AWD
Location
Gascho Automotive Limited
130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8
519-744-3306
$32,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # S0565187
- Mileage 64,006 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents!!
Rear View Camera, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Seats, Power Liftgate, AM/FM/USB Radio, Tinted Rear Windows, Cruise Control
FREE CarFax Report!
Price + Tax & Lic fees.
This 2025 Mazda CX-5 GS Preferred is in Exceptional Condition! The vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.
We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!
Every car and truck in our inventory is:
- Hand Picked
- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report
- 300 Point Inspected
- Fully Serviced
- Certified
- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed
- And topped up with fuel!
We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.
Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/
Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 100 years!!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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More inventory From Gascho Automotive Limited
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Gascho Automotive Limited
Gascho Automotive Limited
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Call Dealer
519-744-XXXX(click to show)
519-744-3306
Alternate Numbers1-877-427-2461
+ taxes & licensing>
519-744-3306