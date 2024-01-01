Menu
Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Komoka, ON

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

177,870 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-0660

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
177,870KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTP2VE36BG366438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,870 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LOBO Motors

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

LOBO Motors

519-666-0660

2011 GMC Sierra 1500