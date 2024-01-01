Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 for sale in Komoka, ON

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

132,403 KM

Details Features

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Location

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-0660

  1. 1716398347
  2. 1716398347
  3. 1716398347
  4. 1716398347
  5. 1716398347
  6. 1716398346
  7. 1716398346
  8. 1716398345
  9. 1716398345
  10. 1716398347
  11. 1716398346
  12. 1716398345
  13. 1716398344
  14. 1716398346
  15. 1716398345
  16. 1716398347
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
132,403KM
Used
VIN WDDGF5EB8BR167893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,403 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LOBO Motors

Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT for sale in Komoka, ON
2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT 158,251 KM $12,499 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Sienna CE for sale in Komoka, ON
2009 Toyota Sienna CE 94,474 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 for sale in Komoka, ON
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 185,108 KM $10,499 + tax & lic

Email LOBO Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LOBO Motors

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-0660

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

LOBO Motors

519-666-0660

Contact Seller
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class