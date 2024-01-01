Menu
Used 2015 Toyota Corolla LE ECO Upgrade Pkg for sale in Komoka, ON

2015 Toyota Corolla

169,563 KM

Details Features

$13,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE ECO Upgrade Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE ECO Upgrade Pkg

Location

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-0660

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
169,563KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BPRHEXFC253091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,563 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email LOBO Motors

LOBO Motors

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-0660

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

LOBO Motors

519-666-0660

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Corolla