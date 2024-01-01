$13,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Toyota Corolla
LE ECO Upgrade Pkg
2015 Toyota Corolla
LE ECO Upgrade Pkg
Location
LOBO Motors
6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
519-666-0660
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
169,563KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T1BPRHEXFC253091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,563 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From LOBO Motors
2010 Toyota Corolla S 127,978 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Sienna LE 181,185 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 177,870 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Email LOBO Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LOBO Motors
6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
Call Dealer
519-666-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,499
+ taxes & licensing
LOBO Motors
519-666-0660
2015 Toyota Corolla