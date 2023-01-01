Menu
2019 Chevrolet Spark

75,002 KM

Details Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

LOBO Motors

2019 Chevrolet Spark

2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT

2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Location

LOBO Motors

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

75,002KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9639112
  VIN: KL8CD6SA4KC740526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,002 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
WiFi Hotspot
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
