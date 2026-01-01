2025 RAM Cargo Van

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<p>2025 DODGE RAM PROMASTER CARGO VAN TRADESMAN!</p><p>Safety inspection included in the full asking price // Carfax available </p><p> </p><p> </p><p data-start=139 data-end=305><strong>CARS IN LOBO LTD.  – Your trusted pre-owned vehicle destination!</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=139 data-end=305><strong>Located at 6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0 — just 7 km west of Hyde Park Rd. Heading west on Fanshawe Park Rd as it becomes Egremont Dr, you’ll find us at the traffic lights on the corner of Egremont Dr & Narin Rd in Middlesex county township of Lobo. </strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=139 data-end=305><strong>Serving London, Ontario/Middlesex County for over 10 years. A registered member of the UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario) and fully licensed with OMVIC (Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council).</strong></p><p> </p><hr><p> </p><p data-start=139 data-end=305><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance)  </span><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Office#  519 666 2800 </span><span style=font-size: 14pt;>TEXT# 519 630 6660</span></strong></p><p> </p><hr><p> </p><p data-start=312 data-end=770><strong>- /Quality, locally sourced pre-owned vehicles at a competitive price<br>- /Safety certification Inspection included at the Full Asking Price! (unless listed otherwise)</strong><br><strong>- /We take all trade ins at a competitive & fair value </strong><br><strong>- /We buy cars outright with no purchase necessary</strong><br data-start=352 data-end=355><strong>- /CARFAX reports available on all cars</strong><br data-start=462 data-end=465><strong>- /Extended warranty options available</strong><br data-start=590 data-end=593><strong>- /Financing options available</strong><br data-start=642 data-end=645><strong>- /We register & plate your vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)</strong><br data-start=714 data-end=717><strong>- /No hidden fees. No pressure. Easy going team that is here to help. </strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=777 data-end=908><strong>Message us anytime or feel free to drop by! We are here to help make your next vehicle purchase simple and stress-free. -> OPEN 6 DAYS WEEK MONDAY - SATURDAY </strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=777 data-end=908> </p>

2025 RAM Cargo Van

19,203 KM

Details Description Features

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 RAM Cargo Van

Tradesman 3500 High Roof Ext 159" WB w/Pass Seat

Watch This Vehicle
14206370

2025 RAM Cargo Van

Tradesman 3500 High Roof Ext 159" WB w/Pass Seat

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
19,203KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 19,203 KM

Vehicle Description

2025 DODGE RAM PROMASTER CARGO VAN TRADESMAN!

Safety inspection included in the full asking price // Carfax available 

 

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD.  – Your trusted pre-owned vehicle destination!

 

Located at 6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0 — just 7 km west of Hyde Park Rd. Heading west on Fanshawe Park Rd as it becomes Egremont Dr, you’ll find us at the traffic lights on the corner of Egremont Dr & Narin Rd in Middlesex county township of Lobo. 

 

Serving London, Ontario/Middlesex County for over 10 years. A registered member of the UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario) and fully licensed with OMVIC (Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council).

 

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance)  Office#  519 666 2800 TEXT# 519 630 6660

 

 

- /Quality, locally sourced pre-owned vehicles at a competitive price
- /Safety certification Inspection included at the Full Asking Price! (unless listed otherwise)
- /We take all trade ins at a competitive & fair value 
- /We buy cars outright with no purchase necessary
- /CARFAX reports available on all cars
- /Extended warranty options available
- /Financing options available
- /We register & plate your vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
- /No hidden fees. No pressure. Easy going team that is here to help. 

 

Message us anytime or feel free to drop by! We are here to help make your next vehicle purchase simple and stress-free. -> OPEN 6 DAYS WEEK MONDAY - SATURDAY 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

Lot 2 - Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
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519-666-2800

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$47,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

2025 RAM Cargo Van