$47,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 RAM Cargo Van
Tradesman 3500 High Roof Ext 159" WB w/Pass Seat
2025 RAM Cargo Van
Tradesman 3500 High Roof Ext 159" WB w/Pass Seat
Location
Cars in Lobo
6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
519-666-2800
Certified
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 19,203 KM
Vehicle Description
2025 DODGE RAM PROMASTER CARGO VAN TRADESMAN!
Safety inspection included in the full asking price // Carfax available
CARS IN LOBO LTD. – Your trusted pre-owned vehicle destination!
Located at 6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0 — just 7 km west of Hyde Park Rd. Heading west on Fanshawe Park Rd as it becomes Egremont Dr, you’ll find us at the traffic lights on the corner of Egremont Dr & Narin Rd in Middlesex county township of Lobo.
Serving London, Ontario/Middlesex County for over 10 years. A registered member of the UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario) and fully licensed with OMVIC (Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council).
CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance) Office# 519 666 2800 TEXT# 519 630 6660
- /Quality, locally sourced pre-owned vehicles at a competitive price
- /Safety certification Inspection included at the Full Asking Price! (unless listed otherwise)
- /We take all trade ins at a competitive & fair value
- /We buy cars outright with no purchase necessary
- /CARFAX reports available on all cars
- /Extended warranty options available
- /Financing options available
- /We register & plate your vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
- /No hidden fees. No pressure. Easy going team that is here to help.
Message us anytime or feel free to drop by! We are here to help make your next vehicle purchase simple and stress-free. -> OPEN 6 DAYS WEEK MONDAY - SATURDAY
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519-666-2800