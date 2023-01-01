Menu
2014 Toyota Corolla

201,024 KM

Details Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2014 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota Corolla

L

2014 Toyota Corolla

L

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

201,024KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10357413
  Stock #: 7264
  VIN: 2T1BURHE9EC138862

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 201,024 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

