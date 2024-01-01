$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Cadillac XT5
Premium Luxury AWD
Location
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
519-728-1844
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
157,019KM
Used
VIN 1GYKNERS6HZ225942
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7304A
- Mileage 157,019 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Luxury Awd
Local trade in
Excellent condition
Meticulously maintained
Financing available
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Belle River Auto Centre
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
Call Dealer
519-728-XXXX(click to show)
