Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

160,720 KM

Details Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

  1. 10721624
  2. 10721624
  3. 10721624
  4. 10721624
  5. 10721624
  6. 10721624
  7. 10721624
  8. 10721624
  9. 10721624
  10. 10721624
  11. 10721624
  12. 10721624
  13. 10721624
Contact Seller

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
160,720KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG5HR594942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 7290
  • Mileage 160,720 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Belle River Auto Centre

Used 2012 GMC Terrain SLE2 FWD for sale in Leamington, ON
2012 GMC Terrain SLE2 FWD 179,820 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Audi A5 Coupe for sale in Leamington, ON
2009 Audi A5 Coupe 201,125 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Mustang V6 Coupe for sale in Leamington, ON
2013 Ford Mustang V6 Coupe 123,752 KM $15,900 + tax & lic

Email Belle River Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

Call Dealer

519-728-XXXX

(click to show)

519-728-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan