2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

152,504 KM

Details

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4WD

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4WD

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

152,504KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10515480
  • Stock #: 7280A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG9HC758575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgandy
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7280A
  • Mileage 152,504 KM

Vehicle Description

Limited
4x4
Leather
Sunroof

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

