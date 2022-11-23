Menu
2018 Ford Escape

17,366 KM

Details Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD

SEL 4WD

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

17,366KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9423574
  • Stock #: 7182
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD6JUC51351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,366 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

