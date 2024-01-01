Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>CERTIFIED, STOW N GO, NEW BRAKES</div>

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

226,660 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Durham Automotive

5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5

905-945-0378

  1. 1711655426
  2. 1711655259
  3. 1711655426
  4. 1711655259
  5. 1711655259
  6. 1711655259
  7. 1711655259
  8. 1711655259
  9. 1711655259
  10. 1711655259
  11. 1711655259
  12. 1711655259
  13. 1711655259
  14. 1711655259
  15. 1711655259
  16. 1711655259
  17. 1711655259
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
226,660KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG0DR680444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 226,660 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED, STOW 'N GO, NEW BRAKES

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Durham Automotive

Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in Lincoln, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 48,448 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION for sale in Lincoln, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION 161,687 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland for sale in Lincoln, ON
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 194,887 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Email Durham Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Durham Automotive

Durham Automotive

5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5

Call Dealer

905-945-XXXX

(click to show)

905-945-0378

Alternate Numbers
905-945-3545
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Durham Automotive

905-945-0378

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan