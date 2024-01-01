$7,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Durham Automotive
5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5
905-945-0378
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
226,660KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG0DR680444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 226,660 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED, STOW 'N GO, NEW BRAKES
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Email Durham Automotive
Durham Automotive
5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5
Call Dealer
905-945-XXXX(click to show)
905-945-0378
Alternate Numbers905-945-3545
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan