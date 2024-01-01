$21,999+ tax & licensing
2024-01-01
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2007 Pontiac Solstice
GXP | Convertible | RWD
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
40,141KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G2MG35X57Y132627
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BB1496
- Mileage 40,141 KM
Vehicle Description
This Pontiac Solstice GXP Features a ECOTEC 2.0L DOHC 4-Cylinder Turbo Engine, 5-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Ebony Black Leather Interior, Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Driver Convenience Package, Power Convenience Package, Power Windows/Door Locks, Driver Information Center w/ Electronic Compass, CD/MP3 Player, Premium 7 Speaker Audio System, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Air Conditioning, Electric Remote Outside Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, Sport Suspension, 18" Chromed Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Powertrain
5 Speed Manual
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
