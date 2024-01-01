Menu
Account
Sign In
This Pontiac Solstice GXP Features a ECOTEC 2.0L DOHC 4-Cylinder Turbo Engine, 5-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Ebony Black Leather Interior, Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Driver Convenience Package, Power Convenience Package, Power Windows/Door Locks, Driver Information Center w/ Electronic Compass, CD/MP3 Player, Premium 7 Speaker Audio System, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Air Conditioning, Electric Remote Outside Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, Sport Suspension, 18 Chromed Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2007 Pontiac Solstice

40,141 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Pontiac Solstice

GXP | Convertible | RWD

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Pontiac Solstice

GXP | Convertible | RWD

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
40,141KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G2MG35X57Y132627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BB1496
  • Mileage 40,141 KM

Vehicle Description

This Pontiac Solstice GXP Features a ECOTEC 2.0L DOHC 4-Cylinder Turbo Engine, 5-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Ebony Black Leather Interior, Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Driver Convenience Package, Power Convenience Package, Power Windows/Door Locks, Driver Information Center w/ Electronic Compass, CD/MP3 Player, Premium 7 Speaker Audio System, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Air Conditioning, Electric Remote Outside Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, Sport Suspension, 18" Chromed Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road | 4x4 | Double Cab for sale in Listowel, ON
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road | 4x4 | Double Cab 70,169 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Impreza Sport | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | 17
2017 Subaru Impreza Sport | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | 17" After Market Wheels 75,688 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray | Z51 | 3LT | Convertible | Nav for sale in Listowel, ON
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray | Z51 | 3LT | Convertible | Nav 32,676 KM $66,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2007 Pontiac Solstice