$60,995+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Yukon XL
Denali Ultimate | Nav | Sunroof | 22" Wheels
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
66,550KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2HKJ3KR113936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,550 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This GMC Yukon XL Features a ECOTEC3 6.2L 8-Cylinder Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, White Frost Tricoat Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Full Feature Front Bucket Seats, Heated & Vented Front Seats, Power Front Passenger Seat, Heated 2nd Row Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Power Fold Flat Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Front & Rear Park Assist, Head-Up Display, Enhanced Security Package, Sun, Sound & Destination Package, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, GMC Infotainment System w/ Navigation, HD Radio, Bose® Speaker System, DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment Package, Wireless Charging, 110V AC Power Outlet, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Adjustable Pedals, Teen Driver Settings, Automatic Climate Control, Rear Window Defogger, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Luggage Rack Side Rails, power Folding Assist Steps, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Denali Ultimate Package, Front Fog Lamps, HID Headlamps, Trailering Package, Trailer Brake Controller, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Magnetic Ride Control®, Tire Carrier Lock, Tire Pressure Monitor, 22" Bright Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
