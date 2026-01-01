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<p>This Mazda features a 2.5L 4-cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, i-Activ All-Wheel Drive, Drive Selection Switch, White Exterior, White Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, 6-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Camera, Front Collision Warning with Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane-keep Assist System, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls, Cruise Control, 7" Colour Touch Infotainment Display, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Bluetooth, Power Liftgate, Heated Power Adjustable Side Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals, Auto-leveling LED headlights, 17" Alloy Wheels.</p><p>*Damage Reported: 05/2020 - Damage to right front corner in the amount of $3,916.05. All work professionally repaired.</p><p><em>The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!</em></p>

2019 Mazda CX-5

133,624 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Mazda CX-5

GS AUTO AWD

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14419386

2019 Mazda CX-5

GS AUTO AWD

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
133,624KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCM9K0583700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-589B
  • Mileage 133,624 KM

Vehicle Description

This Mazda features a 2.5L 4-cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, i-Activ All-Wheel Drive, Drive Selection Switch, White Exterior, White Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, 6-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Camera, Front Collision Warning with Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane-keep Assist System, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls, Cruise Control, 7" Colour Touch Infotainment Display, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Bluetooth, Power Liftgate, Heated Power Adjustable Side Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals, Auto-leveling LED headlights, 17" Alloy Wheels.

*Damage Reported: 05/2020 - Damage to right front corner in the amount of $3,916.05. All work professionally repaired.

The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
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519-291-XXXX

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519-291-3791

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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2019 Mazda CX-5