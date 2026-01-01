$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5
GS AUTO AWD
2019 Mazda CX-5
GS AUTO AWD
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-589B
- Mileage 133,624 KM
Vehicle Description
This Mazda features a 2.5L 4-cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, i-Activ All-Wheel Drive, Drive Selection Switch, White Exterior, White Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, 6-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Camera, Front Collision Warning with Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane-keep Assist System, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls, Cruise Control, 7" Colour Touch Infotainment Display, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Bluetooth, Power Liftgate, Heated Power Adjustable Side Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals, Auto-leveling LED headlights, 17" Alloy Wheels.
*Damage Reported: 05/2020 - Damage to right front corner in the amount of $3,916.05. All work professionally repaired.
The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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519-291-3791