This Ford Maverick Features a 2.0L EcoBoost 4-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Cactus Grey Exterior, Black Interior, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Back-Up Camera, Front Collision Mitigation, Automatic Emergency Braking, Ford Co-Pilot360, Mykey System, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Electric Parking Brake, Driver Information Center, 12V DC Power Outlets, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Deep Tinted Glass, Fixed Interval Wipers, Automatic Highbeams Headlights, Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Unit comes with snow tires not on rims.

2022 Ford MAVERICK

18,502 KM

$33,999

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

18,502KM
VIN 3FTTW8F97NRA13268

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,502 KM

This Ford Maverick Features a 2.0L EcoBoost 4-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Cactus Grey Exterior, Black Interior, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Back-Up Camera, Front Collision Mitigation, Automatic Emergency Braking, Ford Co-Pilot360, Mykey System, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Electric Parking Brake, Driver Information Center, 12V DC Power Outlets, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Deep Tinted Glass, Fixed Interval Wipers, Automatic Highbeams Headlights, Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Unit comes with snow tires not on rims.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Power Steering

Tachometer
Compass

AWD
8 speed automatic

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

