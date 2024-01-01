$33,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford MAVERICK
XL | AWD | Hudson's Certified
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
18,502KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FTTW8F97NRA13268
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,502 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford Maverick Features a 2.0L EcoBoost 4-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Cactus Grey Exterior, Black Interior, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Back-Up Camera, Front Collision Mitigation, Automatic Emergency Braking, Ford Co-Pilot360, Mykey System, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Electric Parking Brake, Driver Information Center, 12V DC Power Outlets, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Deep Tinted Glass, Fixed Interval Wipers, Automatic Highbeams Headlights, Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Unit comes with snow tires not on rims.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
2022 Ford MAVERICK