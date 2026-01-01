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<p>This Niro also comes with a set of winter tires on rims.</p><p>One Owner! This Niro HEV features a 1.6L 4-Cylinder Engine, Gas/Electric Hybrid, Shift-by-Wire, Steel Grey Exterior, Black Cloth / Synthetic Leather Combo, Front Bucket Seats, Remote Start, Smart Key and Push Button Start, Rear Vision Camera, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep and Follow Assist, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, 10.25" Multimedia Display Audio Interface with Navigation, Kia Connect, SiriusXM Radio (Services Available), Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Wireless Charging, Dual-zone Automatic Temperature Control, LED Front Positioning Lights, LED Rear Taillights, Roof Rails, 17" Alloy Wheels.</p><p></p><p><em>The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!</em></p>

2024 Kia NIRO

40,054 KM

Details Description Features

$27,799

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Kia NIRO

EX FWD

Watch This Vehicle
14099092

2024 Kia NIRO

EX FWD

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Contact Seller

$27,799

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
40,054KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDCR3LE7R5141708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,054 KM

Vehicle Description

This Niro also comes with a set of winter tires on rims.

One Owner! This Niro HEV features a 1.6L 4-Cylinder Engine, Gas/Electric Hybrid, Shift-by-Wire, Steel Grey Exterior, Black Cloth / Synthetic Leather Combo, Front Bucket Seats, Remote Start, Smart Key and Push Button Start, Rear Vision Camera, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep and Follow Assist, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, 10.25" Multimedia Display Audio Interface with Navigation, Kia Connect, SiriusXM Radio (Services Available), Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Wireless Charging, Dual-zone Automatic Temperature Control, LED Front Positioning Lights, LED Rear Taillights, Roof Rails, 17" Alloy Wheels.

The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-291-XXXX

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519-291-1730

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$27,799

+ taxes & licensing>

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2024 Kia NIRO