$27,799+ taxes & licensing
2024 Kia NIRO
EX FWD
2024 Kia NIRO
EX FWD
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$27,799
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,054 KM
Vehicle Description
This Niro also comes with a set of winter tires on rims.
One Owner! This Niro HEV features a 1.6L 4-Cylinder Engine, Gas/Electric Hybrid, Shift-by-Wire, Steel Grey Exterior, Black Cloth / Synthetic Leather Combo, Front Bucket Seats, Remote Start, Smart Key and Push Button Start, Rear Vision Camera, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep and Follow Assist, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, 10.25" Multimedia Display Audio Interface with Navigation, Kia Connect, SiriusXM Radio (Services Available), Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Wireless Charging, Dual-zone Automatic Temperature Control, LED Front Positioning Lights, LED Rear Taillights, Roof Rails, 17" Alloy Wheels.
The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Hudson's Listowel Kia
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+ taxes & licensing>
519-291-1730