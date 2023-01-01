Menu
1965 AMC RAMBLER

60,951 KM

Details Description

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Manal Motors

519-872-5166

Location

Manal Motors

1509 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON N6H 5L3

519-872-5166

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

60,951KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10339521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,951 KM

Vehicle Description

1965 Rambler never been outside in winter. Original color and paint. 

519-872-5166

