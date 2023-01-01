$12,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-872-5166
1965 AMC RAMBLER
Location
Manal Motors
1509 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON N6H 5L3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10339521
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,951 KM
Vehicle Description
1965 Rambler never been outside in winter. Original color and paint.
