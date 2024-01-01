$9,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Honda Accord
4dr I4 Auto EX
2010 Honda Accord
4dr I4 Auto EX
Location
Manal Motors
1509 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON N6H 5L3
519-872-5166
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCP2F78AA801751
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Manal Motors
Manal Motors
1509 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON N6H 5L3
Call Dealer
519-872-XXXX(click to show)
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
Manal Motors
519-872-5166
2010 Honda Accord