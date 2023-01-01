Menu
1999 Dodge Viper

55,700 MI

Details Features

$79,900

+ tax & licensing
$79,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carmix Auto

519-601-0060

1999 Dodge Viper

1999 Dodge Viper

1999 Dodge Viper

Location

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-601-0060

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,900

+ taxes & licensing

55,700MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10527921
  • VIN: 1B3ER65E4XV503564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 55,700 MI

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carmix Auto

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

