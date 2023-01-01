$79,900+ tax & licensing
1999 Dodge Viper
Location
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
55,700MI
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10527921
- VIN: 1B3ER65E4XV503564
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 55,700 MI
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Seating
Leather Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
