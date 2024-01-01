Menu
The 2014 model year marked the end of an era for the Shelby GT500, as it was the last year of production for this generation before Ford introduced the redesigned Mustang for 2015. This makes the 2014 GT500 the final iteration of its kind, adding to its desirability among collectors and enthusiasts. Out of the number 4,816 were coupes and 914 were convertibles. The U.S produced 4,937 total cars, Canada 433, Mexico 160 and 200 were made in other countries. 11,817 KM

Shelby GT500 Convertible M/T

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

11,817KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ZVBP8KZ5E5275112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 11,817 KM

Vehicle Description

Well well well.. what do we have here? 

 

None other than an uber rare and impeccable 2014 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Convertible....in Manual Transmission!!!

 

Wait what makes this so rare?

 

The 2014 model year marked the end of an era for the Shelby GT500, as it was the last year of production for this generation before Ford introduced the redesigned Mustang for 2015. This makes the 2014 GT500 the final iteration of its kind, adding to its desirability among collectors and enthusiasts.

Ford made a total of 5,730 Shelby GT500's in 2014. Out of the number 4,816 were coupes and 914 were convertibles. The U.S produced 4,937 total cars, Canada 433, Mexico 160 and 200 were made in other countries. For convertibles there were 762 in the U.S., 132 in Canada, 12 in Mexico, and 8 Export.

 

Okay so how many exactly like this, cut to the chase...

 

ONLY 10 were made in Red with stripe delete!!! How much more rare do you want? 

 

This is 10 years old, how bad is the body?

 

LOL come see it for yourself, the photos show for themselves, but seeing it in person is the only way to see how impeccable this is.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

