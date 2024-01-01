$99,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Mustang
Shelby GT500 Convertible M/T
Location
Carmix Auto
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-601-0060
Certified
$99,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 11,817 KM
Vehicle Description
Well well well.. what do we have here?
None other than an uber rare and impeccable 2014 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Convertible....in Manual Transmission!!!
Wait what makes this so rare?
The 2014 model year marked the end of an era for the Shelby GT500, as it was the last year of production for this generation before Ford introduced the redesigned Mustang for 2015. This makes the 2014 GT500 the final iteration of its kind, adding to its desirability among collectors and enthusiasts.
Ford made a total of 5,730 Shelby GT500's in 2014. Out of the number 4,816 were coupes and 914 were convertibles. The U.S produced 4,937 total cars, Canada 433, Mexico 160 and 200 were made in other countries. For convertibles there were 762 in the U.S., 132 in Canada, 12 in Mexico, and 8 Export.
Okay so how many exactly like this, cut to the chase...
ONLY 10 were made in Red with stripe delete!!! How much more rare do you want?
This is 10 years old, how bad is the body?
LOL come see it for yourself, the photos show for themselves, but seeing it in person is the only way to see how impeccable this is.
Vehicle Features
