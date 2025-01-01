$59,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
1999 Dodge Viper
Location
Carmix Auto
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-601-0060
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$59,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,764MI
Excellent Condition
VIN 1B3ER65EHXV503564
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 55,764 MI
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Seating
Leather Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
Email Carmix Auto
Member UCDA Member
Call Dealer
519-601-XXXX(click to show)
