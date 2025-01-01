Menu
Used 1999 Dodge Viper for sale in London, ON

1999 Dodge Viper

55,764 MI

$59,900

+ tax & licensing
1999 Dodge Viper

12225678

1999 Dodge Viper

Location

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-601-0060

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,764MI
Excellent Condition
VIN 1B3ER65EHXV503564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 55,764 MI

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carmix Auto

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carmix Auto

519-601-0060

1999 Dodge Viper