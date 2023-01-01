2002 Hummer H1

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$129,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 7 , 8 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10097538

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 87,800 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.