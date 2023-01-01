Menu
2002 Hummer H1

87,800 KM

Details

$129,900

+ tax & licensing
$129,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carmix Auto

519-601-0060

2002 Hummer H1

2002 Hummer H1

2002 Hummer H1

Location

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-601-0060

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$129,900

+ taxes & licensing

87,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10097538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,800 KM

Carmix Auto

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

