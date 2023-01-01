Menu
Account
Sign In

2004 Acura TL

73,403 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2004 Acura TL

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Acura TL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1700496315
  2. 1700496319
  3. 1700496324
  4. 1700496328
  5. 1700496332
  6. 1700496336
  7. 1700496341
  8. 1700496345
  9. 1700496349
  10. 1700496352
  11. 1700496356
  12. 1700496360
  13. 1700496363
  14. 1700496367
  15. 1700496370
  16. 1700496373
  17. 1700496377
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
73,403KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 19UUA66244A803891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,403 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2008 Honda CR-V EXL*LEATHER*4CYL*4X4*ONLY 98,000KMS*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2008 Honda CR-V EXL*LEATHER*4CYL*4X4*ONLY 98,000KMS*CERTIFIED 98,908 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter ROADTREK*RS ADVENTUROUS XL EDITION*ONLY 19,000KMS* for sale in London, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter ROADTREK*RS ADVENTUROUS XL EDITION*ONLY 19,000KMS* 19,555 KM $149,995 + tax & lic
Used 2001 Honda Accord LX*SEDAN*ONLY 69,000KMS*4CYL*AUTO*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2001 Honda Accord LX*SEDAN*ONLY 69,000KMS*4CYL*AUTO*CERTIFIED 69,106 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2004 Acura TL