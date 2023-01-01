SOLD
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
201,708KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Mileage 201,708 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Acura TL Tech SH-AWD package with only 201,708km! Comes safety certified & financing and extended warranty is available!Legendary Acura reliability. Fully loaded. Powerful yet efficient 3.7liter V6 with 280horsepower. 2 owners since new. Ontario registration it's entire life. In sept 2022 it had a small left side claim for $2803. Professionally repaired through insurance. Clean title vehicle. Carfax available. 9 service records available. Non smoker. Vehicle has been fully inspected and safety certified. Tires & brakes pass ministry standards. Synthetic oil change, transmission fluid change, hood shocks and new headlights done for safety. Price is + TAX + licensing fees.Test drives by appointment only. Financing & trade ins available. OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA memberStarks Motorsports LTD 48 Woodslee Unit 3 Paris ON
