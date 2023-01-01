Menu
<p><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>2014 Acura TL Tech SH-AWD package with only 201,708km! Comes safety certified & financing and extended warranty is available! </span></p><div dir=auto style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;> </div><div dir=auto style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>Legendary Acura reliability. Fully loaded. Powerful yet efficient 3.7liter V6 with 280horsepower. </div><div dir=auto style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;> </div><div dir=auto style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>2 owners since new. Ontario registration its entire life. In sept 2022 it had a small left side claim for $2803. Professionally repaired through insurance. Clean title vehicle. Carfax available. 9 service records available. Non smoker. </div><div dir=auto style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;> </div><div dir=auto style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>Vehicle has been fully inspected and safety certified. Tires & brakes pass ministry standards. Synthetic oil change, transmission fluid change, hood shocks and new headlights done for safety.</div><div dir=auto style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;> </div><div dir=auto style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>Price is + TAX + licensing fees.</div><div dir=auto style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>Test drives by appointment only. </div><div dir=auto style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>Financing & trade ins available. </div><div dir=auto style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA member</div><div dir=auto style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>Starks Motorsports LTD </div><div dir=auto style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>48 Woodslee Unit 3 Paris ON</div>

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

519-588-0750

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

