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Used 2004 Ford Ranger Edge Plus for sale in London, ON

2004 Ford Ranger

180,239 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2004 Ford Ranger

Edge Plus

Watch This Vehicle
14186108

2004 Ford Ranger

Edge Plus

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
180,239KM
VIN 1FTZR44EX4PB19830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,239 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

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2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-659-7111

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$CALL

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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2004 Ford Ranger