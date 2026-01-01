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2004 Ford Ranger
Edge Plus
2004 Ford Ranger
Edge Plus
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
180,239KM
VIN 1FTZR44EX4PB19830
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,239 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
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2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2004 Ford Ranger