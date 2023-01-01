Menu
2008 Ford F-150

221,000 KM

Details Features

$9,991

+ tax & licensing
$9,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2008 Ford F-150

2008 Ford F-150

Flareside FX2 XLT SuperCab

2008 Ford F-150

Flareside FX2 XLT SuperCab

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,991

+ taxes & licensing

221,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9453940
  • Stock #: 7685
  • VIN: 1FTRX02W68KE86835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player
Stepside Pickup Box
Conventional Spare Tire

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

